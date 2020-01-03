‘He was a terrorist’: NC Republicans show support for airstrike that killed top Iranian general

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – A United States airstrike that killed Iran’s top general is drawing support from North Carolina’s Republican political leaders.

The Defense Department said it killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Sen. Thom Tillis said on Twitter Soleimani was “a terrorist who targeted and murdered American troops. The Iranian government should understand that their acts of aggression and terror against American civilians and servicemembers will have consequences.”

Rep. Mark Walker expressed a similar sentiment in saying Soleimani “was a major force behind the death of US soldiers and the displacement of (thousands) of Syrian refugees. The world is safer with him gone.”

Democrats nationwide acknowledged Soleimani’s transgressions against America, but weren’t as quick to praise the actions that led to his death. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a statement that President Donald Trump “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” and it could bring the United States to the “brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”