‘He was one of us’: CATS bus drivers call for change in wake of Ethan Rivera’s shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS bus drivers are calling for change, just days after their co-worker was shot and killed in a road rage incident while on the job.

“He just had the biggest heart,” said Lenara Snell, a friend of Ethan Rivera.

Ethan Rivera, 41, was driving in Uptown last Friday night when the incident took place.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Laquiesha Dawkins, who was one of Ethan’s friends. “That smile, that laugh. Man, I’ll always remember that. I’ll never forget that.”

Ethan Rivera (File)

Rivera’s shooter remains on the run as of Friday evening, Feb. 18.

City bus operators throughout Charlotte gathered Friday morning, near the site of Rivera’s murder. That’s near Truist Park in Uptown.

“He was one of us,” said Renee Holzbach, who is resigning from bus operations in the wake of Rivera’s death. “He was our family. He didn’t deserve this.”

The bus operators called Friday, “A Day of Action in Support of Operators.” They’re demanding better safety and security practices on all CATS vehicles.

176 CATS staffers called out Friday on the morning shift alone.

“Every day we get on these buses, we feel threatened,” said Bus Operator Hasson Trent. “They spit on us, they spit on the bus, they throw stuff at us.”

“We’re out here,” said Holzbach. “We put our lives on the line.”

Dozens of CATS bus operators and community members gathered to make their voices heard.

“Come on,” said Trent. “We are crying out for help. You think we are standing out here for nothing? That man lost his life, and what has been done? NOTHING!”

Among the safety changes they want to see, are bullet-resistant partitions installed, security on all routes with evening runs, and working phones in all vehicles. They also want the CATS CEO to meet with them to discuss safety practices.

“That seat is my office,” said Trent. “And everything and everyone that comes through that door, I have to greet them and be professional and apologetic, but I shouldn’t be fearful of my life.”

Bus operators said the Transit Center in uptown Charlotte needs police officers patrolling.

Do you know who this is? CMPD: Suspect in fatal shooting of CATS bus driver

Some operators are even choosing to resign, after years on the job.

“The attacks are becoming more aggressive,” said Holzbach.

“I’ve been a bus driver for 27 years,” added Trent. “I love what I do. But for the first time last night, I told my wife I am actively thinking about pursuing something else — because I don’t want to come to work and not be able to make it back home. I just don’t.”

As they gathered to remember Ethan, emotions took over. Reality set in for many of them, that what happened to Ethan could’ve easily happened to them.

“That could’ve been any one of us,” said Holzbach. “Any one of us could’ve been driving that bus and this idiot, savage, monster could’ve done that to any of us. Because that’s what you are, you’re a monster. And I cannot wait until they catch you.”

CATS released the following statement in response to the operator demonstration:

“CATS is aware of the demonstration held Friday by several Bus Operators. We’re continuing close conversations with Operators and their certified labor union regarding their concerns. The safety of our employees and riders continues to be CATS’ main priority.“

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continue to look for Rivera’s killer and said he was driving a 2003-2005 black Honda Pilot with running boards down both sides.

They said the vehicle has square backup lights on both sides of the license plate.