Health Care open enrollment extension until 3 a.m. on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The opportunity to get access to health insurance through the federal marketplace has been extended.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the HealthCare.gov 2020 enrollment period reopened and North Carolinians now have until 3 a.m. on Wednesday to sign up for health insurance coverage.

North Carolinians are encouraged to log on to HealthCare.gov as soon as possible to sign up for 2020 health insurance before the new deadline.

The Federal Health Insurance Marketplace serves people who do not get coverage from their job or through Medicaid or Medicare.

Every health plan in the federal Marketplace offers essential health benefits, including doctor visits, preventative care, hospitalization, prescriptions and more.

Importantly, coverage cannot be denied because of pre-existing or chronic conditions like cancer or diabetes.

For more information or to sign up for 2020 health insurance coverage, please visit HealthCare.gov. ﻿