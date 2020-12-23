Healthcare workers hoping to ease vaccine concerns in communities of color

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– There have been 24,000 health care workers vaccinated so far in North Carolina, and of those, only eight percent are Black or African American.

Assistant Professor of Medicine Duke Health Dr. Julius Wilder is part of that eight percent. However, he acknowledges that many in communities of color are still skeptical.

“This is a little alarming, particularly in this case because of the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on communities of color. It’s going to be really important that we think about how we can do a better job of engaging those communities both in the medical health profession and outside to ensure that they get their vaccinations,” said Wilder.

In recent years, North Carolina agreed to compensate people, mostly Black, who were forced to be sterilized as part of a state eugenics program that ended in the 70’s.

Wilder says incidents like that and the Tuskegee experiment don’t help ease concerns.

“You’re right, those things happened. But I think it’s going to be a matter of having an open conversation, acknowledging what happened in the past, making sure people understand the good science we have behind the current vaccines and then in that conversation building that trust and help them move forward towards that vaccination,” said Wilder.

With Black people being nearly three times more likely to die of COVID-19 as compared to white people, Black healthcare workers say doing their part to share information and calm fears in the community is truly a matter of life or death.

“It’s just not one of those things that is readily acceptable right now in my community, the Black community, so if I can get it first and just document my progress and convince other people, then that’s the most important thing for me,” said Deborah Washington, critical care nurse at Wakemed Health.