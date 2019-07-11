Henderson, NC police officer shot in drive-by while investigating shooting, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN)

A Henderson police officer was shot while investigating a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a shots fired call Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 400-block of Charles Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a person lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to an area hospital for further treatment.

The second shooting happened Thursday around 12 a.m. about a mile away on N. Pinkston Street, while police officers were conducting interviews about the Charles Street shooting, according to officials.

Police say a Henderson Police Department officer was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the area. The officer was transported to a local hospital.

Ronald Ragland, who lives on the street where the officer was shot, told CBS 17 that he heard about 20 gunshots and saw the officer being frantically loaded into the back of an ambulance.



A woman who identified herself as a family member of the person shot on Charles Street told WNCN her younger cousin, who turned 16 on Monday, was shot while riding his bike down Charles Street.

The woman said her cousin was riding his bike when a vehicle drove by and fired shots at him. He was flown by helicopter from Maria Parham Health to Duke Hospital where he died.

WNCN is not releasing the name of the Charles Street victim until police confirm it.

Officers from the Henderson Police Department, Vance County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are actively investigating both shootings.

Anyone from the area that may have information on either of the two shootings is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.