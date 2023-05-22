GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With May being Military Appreciation Month and home to memorial day, WalletHub conducted a survey on the best states in the U.S. for military retirees.

Out of the whole U.S., North Carolina has the 22nd most veterans living in the state. However, N.C. comes in at 29 for the number of VA health facilities and 19 for the quality of those facilities. N.C. ranks high for veteran owned businesses, at 9.

The survey ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia 1-50, 1 being the best or the most and 50 being the worst or lowest.

To view the full report visit WalletHub’s website.