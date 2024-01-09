RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the threat of severe weather Tuesday across central North Carolina, local officials are reminding residents to sign up for Code Red Alerts.

The alerts are sent out through public agencies.

One of them, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, is one of several asking people to sign up.

“It’s free and easy to set up!” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

What is Code Red?

Code Red is an emergency notification platform from OnSolve that delivers alerts targeted by location, which could be as specific as the street or floor of a building.

The alerts are sent out during emergencies and often in life or death situations, according to OnSolve’s website.

Examples of these alerts include:

Evacuation orders

Severe weather

Sheltering in place

Missing persons

Coordinating first response teams

Power outage updates

Alerts can be received through phone call, text message, email, social media, mobile apps, IPAWS and more depending on the severity of the situation.

The system can allow agencies to connect with the community quickly during an emergency.

The process

To sign up for Code Red alerts, head to OnSolve’s website.

From there, you can click the registration button to create an account. If you’d like, you can log in with Google, Facebook or Twitter.

The system will ask your contact information including name, phone number, email and home address. It’s here where you’ll opt in to how you want to receive the notifications.

Click here to download the CodeRED Mobile Alert App.