GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman will accept her son’s diploma from Page High School after his October murder.

18-year-old Brendon Redfearn was shot on Oct. 12, on Kildare Drive in Greensboro. He was taken to the hospital where, on Oct. 18, he died from his injuries.

“Some people say when they saw Brendon, and they talked to Brendon he would always put a smile on their face, they said he was an old soul,” said his mother, Crystal Watkins. “Talking to him you would think you were talking to like a 60-year-old man or something, just a lovable person, a big teddy bear.”

Watkins said her son was interested in electronics. She believed a career in technology could have been in his future.

“He’s with me now, everywhere I go, he goes,” she said Friday.

She was in the courtroom as her son’s accused killer, 20-year-old Tyshon Davis appeared before a Guilford County judge.

“People say ‘Oh that’s closure,’ it just opened the wound right back up, it’s heartbreaking because that mug shot you see, that’s his friend. That was supposed to be someone he could trust, he could depend on he could talk to and instead, he took his life,” she said. “These boys out here these days they just don’t care, that’s someone else’s son, that’s their child, you have no right, you have no right.”

Watkins struggles knowing she won’t see her son’s smile again.

“You take a lot of guilt on with this, and if you did anything wrong, whether you did anything wrong or not it’s still your child at the end of the day so you feel like you could’ve done something. Even though you couldn’t have, you feel like you could have,” she said.

In court on Friday, the state listed several other charges against Davis, including breaking and entering and assault on a female.

According to Greensboro police, Davis fled after the shooting and was later found in New Jersey.

He’s being held in the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.