Hidden Happiness Bee Farm in Wilkes County has country store, museum dedicated to bees

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Everything is always a buzz at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm.

“Bees recognize certain colors and certain shapes,” said owner H.S. Greene as he walked us through his 40 hives. “We never wear dark colors.”

In addition to his hives, he’s created a visitor’s center that’s swarming with everything bees.

“When I designed this place, I looked and thought, ‘well, how am I going to fix something for everybody?” he said.

Here you can get up close and personal with some of his worker bees, drones and, of course, the Queen, protected behind glass.

His store, called Beeville, includes everything a beekeeper could need and a country store where you can pull up a chair and taste test different flavors of honey.

He even has a museum and classroom where you can learn to be a master beekeeper.

“It got in my bloodstream, and it’s never left,” Greene said.

Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is located just off Hwy 421 in Deep Gap.

For more information, click here.