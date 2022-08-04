A for-sale sign is seen outside a home in this undated file photo.(Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not many states had more high-earners move there in a year than North Carolina, a study claims.

The study released Thursday by financial planning website Smartasset says North Carolina saw a net increase of more than 4,700 households earning at least $200,000 move there in 2020.

Our state ranks fourth nationally in that measure. Florida was first with a net influx of more than 20,000 high-earners, followed by Texas (5,356) and Arizona (5,268).

The website says 10,322 households making that much money a year moved to North Carolina during that year while 5,609 moved away — a net increase of 4,713.

States in the sun belt saw the largest migration, with eight of the top 10 states — and each of the top six — at least partially located in the south or southwest.

Households that make at least $200,000 account for less than 7 percent of all tax returns filed across the 50 states and the District of Columbia. But the study says they can have a meaningful effect on a state’s tax revenues.