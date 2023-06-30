HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Community leaders in High Point’s Oakview neighborhood are raising red flags about an old church building that repeatedly fails to meet safety standards.

The property at 608 James Road has been a source of frustration for residents, posing potential risks to the community.

“We’ve been working with the city on this property since 2009-2010, but it just doesn’t seem to get any better. It’s frustrating to see the lack of concern for the neighborhood and the people living here,” said Jim Bronnert, president of the Oakview Citizens Council.

The vacant building, formerly a church, has remained under the scrutiny of the High Point Code Enforcement Department due to its failure to secure the premises adequately.

“As soon as you pull in, you see the bottom and several doors … and windows have been removed,” Lori Loosemore, the High Point Code enforcement manager.

Despite their notices, the property owner has not taken any action to rectify the violations or engage with code enforcement.

The ever-changing ownership of the building has posed a challenge for the Code Enforcement Department in holding the responsible parties accountable.

Bronnert acknowledged the department’s efforts but called for stronger ordinances to prevent chronic offenders from exploiting loopholes.

“The ordinances here … are really weak and need to be strengthened up, so there’s no loopholes for these people to be chronic offenders,” Bronnert said.

The proximity of the dilapidated structure to an elementary school has further intensified concerns among community leaders.

“At one point, there were homeless people living in this building, so if a curious kid happens to wander over here, who knows what could happen?” Bronnert said.

The safety of children in the area remains a top priority for residents and community leaders alike.

Taking action to address the ongoing violations and neglect, the Code Enforcement Department plans to secure a contractor to board up windows and doors on the building.

The costs associated with the abatement process, along with an administrative fee of $125, will be added to the property owner’s taxes in the following year.