HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people are concerned about a homeless camp that’s popping up in their neighborhood. It’s happening in an area of High Point that city leaders are working to revitalize.

Homeowners in the Southside neighborhood said their biggest concern is safety for not only the neighborhood but also the health and safety for the people who call the encampment home.

“I’m seeing a bunch of junk piling up in certain areas when you drive past,” said Bobby Coleman, a Southside neighborhood resident.

It’s a growing concern for Southside neighborhood residents.

“Why here and why now? So if we’ve had an initiative to relocate them, let’s continue that,” said Tony Collins, a Southside Neighborhood Association community advocate.

Sitting on the corner of West Willis Street and Cassell Street is an encampment with tents, chairs and other belongings to those who are experiencing homelessness.

It’s one the neighborhood has seen appear in the last few months.

“We’re trying to bring the neighborhood back. It’s important that we make it look presentable as well as the people just running around neighborhood,” Coleman said.

Southside homeowners say it’s an eyesore but also a safety concern for the people who call the piece of property home.

“I would love for somebody to come and help us figure out a way to help the homeless and get them a place to live,” said Johnny Horn, a Southside neighborhood resident.

City leaders say an increase in development in certain areas has displaced some of the people in High Point who are experiencing homelessness.

It’s led to more encampments popping up in nearby neighborhoods.

“I know a lot of times, people believe that the police that police officers can come out there and make the people move and things like that. But unfortunately, that is not necessarily the case. And one of the things that we have been trying to do through local codes enforcement is to … cite the property owner and try to work with the property owner to get those folks that may be trespassing or that are on the lot to actually move,” High Point Community Development and Housing Director Thanena Wilson said.

The city works to connect people living in the encampments with community partners like West End Ministries, Open Door Ministries, The Salvation Army and Partners Ending Homelessness.

“A lot of times, we will have them come out to the site so that they can try to speak with the individuals to assess what their needs area,” Wilson said.

City leaders say they are working with community partners to ensure they have the appropriate funds to continue to help this portion of the High Point population.