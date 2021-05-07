High Point man dies after beaten unconscious repeatedly; Suspect admits attack, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after High Point police say he repeatedly beat a man unconscious before the victim finally died at a hospital.

On April 29, police responded to a homeless camp in the woods along the 2000 block of South Main Street after a report that a man was unresponsive inside of a tent with blood coming from his nose and mouth.

At the scene, officers found 50-year-old Jaswinder Kumar, of High Point. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Monday, the medical examiner told police that he would be processing Kumar’s death as a possible homicide. He said that Kumar had suffered massive head trauma, including broken facial bones and several significant brain bleeds.

Detectives launched an investigation. They checked surveillance video from local businesses and interviewed others in the camp and other people experiencing homelessness in the area.

Police learned that another person had assaulted and knocked Kumar unconscious at least three different times in the days leading up to his death.

Officers tracked down the suspect, identified as Brandon D. Howard, 34, of High Point. Police say Howard admitted to having a fight with Kumar four days before and the night before Kumar was found unresponsive.

Howard was charged with voluntary manslaughter. He received a $200,000 bond.