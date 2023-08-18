RALEIGH, N.C. — In the Aug. 11 Lucky for Life drawing, Kyung Ko of High Point won a prize that will pay him $25,000 a year every year for the rest of his life.

He bought his lucky $2 ticket from Charlie’s Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive in High Point. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 1.8 million.

When Ko arrived Wednesday to collect his prize, he had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the $25,000 a year for life prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $17,813 in his first yearly payment.

Ko became one of two players in North Carolina who matched all five white balls in the drawing. The other winner, Paul Caudill of Winston-Salem, claimed his prize Monday.

Lucky for Life is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play. Lucky for Life drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.