High Point man, woman arrested after deputies find child sitting on pound of methamphetamine in Davidson County

by: WGHP Staff

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (WGHP)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman from High Point were arrested in Davidson County after deputies found a child sitting on a pound of methamphetamine, according to warrants.

Warrants say Jasmere Wynn, 27, of High Point, and Taijidomonic Sha-Mecca Wynn, 30, of High Point, were both arrested on Sunday.

In addition to finding drugs and drug paraphernalia, deputies say they found a child under the age of 16 sitting on a pound of methamphetamine.

Taijidomonic Wynn was charged with child abuse, as well as possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and trafficking methamphetamine.

Jasmere Wynn was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking methamphetamine.

