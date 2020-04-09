High Point University security team member dies from coronavirus complications

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A member of the High Point University security team has died from complications from the coronavirus, according to an alert HPU President Nido Qubein sent out to the university community.

Harry Hueston died on Wednesday after a week in the hospital.

“Harry was loved by everyone on our campus and did an extraordinary job in his role on the HPU Security team,” Qubein said. “Like you, I always admired Harry’s positive spirit and team-centered commitment to protecting our campus, our students, and all of us.”

High Point University says they’re extending sympathies to the Hueston family.

“I will also offer any resources needed to assist the family during this difficult time,” Qubein said. “Please keep Diane and the family in your prayers.”

Rev. Preston Davis will plan tribute to honor Hueston’s life when possible.

“In these trying times we must continue to focus on our faith, our family, and our friends,” Quebein said. “Today, let us remember Harry with gratitude, even as our hearts are filled with sorrow, for his caring commitment and friendship. Take care of yourself and your family. Be safe. God bless you.”