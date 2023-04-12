HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – When service members leave military bases for civilian life, leaders with High Point Veterans Initiative are hoping they will decide to call the Triad home.

The collaboration between Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce, Visit High Point, and the High Point Heroes Center is focused on building a network to attract military families to the city.

Visit High Point President Melody Burnett knows for many veterans, the transition is a difficult period full of change. She wants High Point to stand out as a welcoming place.

“They need to know what that support network is like,” Burnett said. “They are not aware of what those opportunities are. They’re not sure of how those skills transfer into common, everyday life so what we’re doing with The High Point Veterans Initiative is to make those opportunities front and center – make sure our services are very visible to them.”

A challenge of relocating often includes finding work.

High Point Veterans Initiative received a grant from The High Point Community Foundation to launch an online portal for veterans and employers.

Once it is live on the Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce website, veterans will be able to search and apply for job opportunities.

It will also allow local employers to recruit and grow talent.

Brian Norris, the chamber’s vice president of strategic initiatives, says the resource will support the city’s recent growth.

“It can be another pipeline that we use that can be tapped so I think the opportunities are tremendous.”

The High Point Heroes Center is already working to provide resources to veterans. Executive Director Patrick Davis encourages companies to hire retired service members because of their skill sets.

“They know how to show up on time. They know what a work ethic is, they know how to get work done and just keep showing up and they are an incredible energy provider to their other employees,” Davis said.

You can support High Point Veterans Initiative’s mission of open arms, open access and open opportunities by connecting with Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce and volunteering with the High Point Heroes Center.