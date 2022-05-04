HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old high school student has drowned in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said.

The Hickory Daily Record reports Zimera Aveonna Smith of Hickory drowned after jumping from a dock at the Lookout Shoals Lake access off of Lookout Dam Road, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Smith and a friend walked to the end of the dock on Tuesday evening and decided to go swimming, Turk said. After the two jumped into the water, Smith didn’t resurface and emergency personnel was called around 7 p.m., he said.

Smith’s body was recovered from the water at the end of the dock, Turk said. The water was approximately 8 feet (2.4 meters) deep at the end of the dock.