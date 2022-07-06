CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said stole a total of four vehicles Wednesday afternoon and caused two serious accidents is now in custody.

Queen City News responded to Johnston Road and Ballantyne Commons Pkwy where the suspect, driving a reported stolen vehicle, crashed into another car, before stealing a dark-in-color SUV.

A witness at the crash scene told QCN that the suspect was driving in a stolen gold car and struck a white car. They said the white car flew into traffic, hitting three other cars.

The suspect was observed getting out of the gold car and running to the white car that had been hit and seemed to check on the woman inside before taking off running and stealing the SUV.

Medic confirms one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was observed driving erratically through North and South Carolina for more than an hour on Wednesday, sometimes driving in the wrong direction and on sidewalks.

CMPD confirmed with QCN that the incident began as a residential breaking-and-entering call where a Jeep was reported stolen. Following the initial theft, the suspect stole an additional three vehicles Wednesday, police said.

After leading CMPD officers on a chase into the early afternoon hours, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, got out of the stolen SUV, and surrendered to a swarm of officers at South Blvd. at East Blvd in South End.

CMPD Police Chief Jennings released the following statement, in part:

“This is absolutely appalling that someone would have this much disregard for the general public. The CMPD pursuit policy prohibited us from chasing this suspect up until the point when the suspect carjacked the last vehicle, not knowing if an abduction had taken place. In these situations, police are in a no-win situation.

I am proud of our CMPD response in providing closure without serious injury.”

The suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries from the crime scene.