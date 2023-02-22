Tageos Inc., a global manufacturer of radio frequency tracking tags, has selected Henderson County to be its North American base of operations.

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – Tageos Inc., a global manufacturer of radio frequency tracking tags, has selected Henderson County to be its North American base of operations.

Taego announced on Wednesday it will invest $19.25 million in building a new headquarters in Fletcher.

“With a shared vision for sustainability, we are delighted to welcome Tageos to Henderson County, North Carolina,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “High tech companies like Tageos need the best business climate and brightest tech talent to help them navigate such a high-demand industry, and it was a smart decision for them to call western North Carolina home.”

Based in Montpellier, France, Tageos designs and manufactures high-end RFID inlays and tags. The company has a product portfolio that enables its customers to identify, authenticate, track and trace their offerings in a number of ways.

The newly announced Fletcher facility will be a 50,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution center able to produce 5 billion RFID units annually.

“We are very excited to come to Fletcher, Henderson County, and to open up our first manufacturing site in the US,” said Matthieu Picon, CEO at Tageos. “Our investment will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a leading RFID inlays and tags manufacturer, as it will allow us to support our steadily growing number of customers in the American market even faster and in a particularly sustainable manner.”

The new plant will create more than 60 new jobs including operators, managers, technicians and sales. The average annual salary at the plant is expected to be around $70,203.