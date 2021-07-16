Highest paying jobs in Raleigh for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Raleigh, N.C. using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 50Canva

#50. Boilermakers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,030 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

2 / 50Pixabay

#49. Photographers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,510 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,290

– Employment: 41,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Logan, UT-ID ($75,100)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($74,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,690)

– Job description: Photograph people, landscapes, merchandise, or other subjects. May use lighting equipment to enhance a subject’s appearance. May use editing software to produce finished images and prints. Includes commercial and industrial photographers, scientific photographers, and photojournalists.

3 / 50Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#48. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,270 (#76 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

4 / 50Canva

#47. Cargo and freight agents

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,470 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

5 / 50Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,630 (#142 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Raleigh

#45. Industrial machinery mechanics

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,640 (#281 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

7 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#44. Postal service clerks

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,120 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

8 / 50Canva

#43. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,940 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 15,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($79,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,910)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install electric motors, wiring, or switches.https://30c6c2a7417a57aa9fac1e827d03b26f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

9 / 50Rido // Shutterstock

#42. Opticians, dispensing

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,080 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,380

– Employment: 68,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)

— Danbury, CT ($68,590)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)

– Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.

10 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#41. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,110 (#175 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Raleigh

11 / 50goodluz // Shutterstock

#40. Real estate sales agents

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,780 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

12 / 50Canva

#39. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,860 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($72,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,240)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($63,400)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul farm machinery and vehicles, such as tractors, harvesters, dairy equipment, and irrigation systems.

25 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#26. Flight attendants

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,440 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($72,460)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($64,930)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($63,830)

– Job description: Monitor safety of the aircraft cabin. Provide services to airline passengers, explain safety information, serve food and beverages, and respond to emergency incidents.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,940 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

27 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Insurance sales agents

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,350 (#173 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

28 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,930 (#270 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.https://30c6c2a7417a57aa9fac1e827d03b26f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

29 / 50kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#22. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,970 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

30 / 50Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#21. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,470 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Raleigh that don’t require a college degree

31 / 50Unsplash

#20. Crane and tower operators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,940 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

32 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#19. Food service managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,070 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.https://30c6c2a7417a57aa9fac1e827d03b26f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

33 / 50Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,970 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

34 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $65,500 (#181 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

35 / 50Canva

#16. Construction and building inspectors

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,020 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

36 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Advertising sales agents

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,340 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

37 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,390 (#167 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

38 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Real estate brokers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,720 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

39 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#12. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,630 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

40 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#11. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,030 (#175 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisorhttps://30c6c2a7417a57aa9fac1e827d03b26f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

41 / 50Prath // Shutterstock

#10. Detectives and criminal investigators

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $73,310 (#185 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

42 / 50Canva

#9. Automotive body and related repairers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,460 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

43 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#8. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,770 (#70 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

44 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#7. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $76,790 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 8,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

45 / 50Canva

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $81,770 (#209 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

You may also like: Where people in Raleigh are moving to most

46 / 50Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#5. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $82,320 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

47 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Lodging managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,900 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

48 / 50Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $99,830 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

49 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $102,780 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

50 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#1. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Raleigh, NC

– Annual mean salary: $109,780 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Raleigh that require a bachelor’s degree