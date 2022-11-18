GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in North Carolina using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#30. Querido Y Perdido
#30. Querido Y Perdido
– Rating: 4.26 (73 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.00%
– Brewery: Casita Brewing Company
#29. Griddle
#29. Griddle
– Rating: 4.24 (134 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.
#28. The Amen Break
#28. The Amen Break
– Rating: 4.36 (23 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project
#27. The Vapors
#27. The Vapors
– Rating: 4.37 (22 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project
5 / 30BeerAdvocate
#26. Up All Night Breakfast Porter – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.25 (105 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Triple C Brewing Co.
#25. Stranger Clouds
#25. Stranger Clouds
– Rating: 4.36 (26 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.60%
– Brewery: Heist Brewery
#24. The Miller's Toll
#24. The Miller’s Toll
– Rating: 4.28 (71 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.10%
– Brewery: Raleigh Brewing Company
#23. Seasoned Skillet
#23. Seasoned Skillet
– Rating: 4.32 (40 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.
9 / 30BeerAdvocate
#22. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged – Coffee Infused
– Rating: 4.33 (36 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.60%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
#21. Jade IPA
#21. Jade IPA
– Rating: 4.24 (1,109 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.40%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
#20. Kitten Biscuit
#20. Kitten Biscuit
– Rating: 4.32 (49 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Wilmington Brewing Company
#19. Neon God
#19. Neon God
– Rating: 4.34 (48 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.30%
– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project
#18. Hop, Drop 'n Roll
#18. Hop, Drop ‘n Roll
– Rating: 4.27 (2,084 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 7.20%
– Brewery: NoDa Brewing Company
14 / 30BeerAdvocate
#17. Collaboration Without Representation
– Rating: 4.32 (88 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.80%
– Brewery: Deep River Brewing Co.
#16. Lindley Park
#16. Lindley Park
– Rating: 4.28 (1,083 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery
#15. Olde Rabbit's Foot
#15. Olde Rabbit’s Foot
– Rating: 4.3 (490 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.13%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
#14. Dark Age
#14. Dark Age
– Rating: 4.3 (571 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.90%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
18 / 30BeerAdvocate
#13. Drunken Vigils Breakfast Stout
– Rating: 4.39 (51 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.80%
– Brewery: Southern Pines Brewing Company
#12. Appalachian Walker
#12. Appalachian Walker
– Rating: 4.4 (64 ratings)
– Type: English Barleywine
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery
#11. Golden Angel
#11. Golden Angel
– Rating: 4.36 (251 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
#10. Framboos Morte
#10. Framboos Morte
– Rating: 4.39 (140 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.70%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
22 / 30BeerAdvocate
#9. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.36 (1,284 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.60%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
#8. The Event Horizon
#8. The Event Horizon
– Rating: 4.36 (1,844 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.25%
– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery
#7. Blurred Up
#7. Blurred Up
– Rating: 4.45 (53 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.40%
– Brewery: Heist Brewery
#6. Maceo
#6. Maceo
– Rating: 4.4 (129 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 8.60%
– Brewery: Green Man Brewery
#5. Über Quench'l
#5. Über Quench’l
– Rating: 4.45 (62 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Heist Brewery
#4. Angel Of Darkness
#4. Angel Of Darkness
– Rating: 4.4 (178 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 11.00%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
#3. Blurred Is The Word
#3. Blurred Is The Word
– Rating: 4.42 (110 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Heist Brewery
#2. Red Angel
#2. Red Angel
– Rating: 4.45 (310 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
#1. CitraQuench'l
#1. CitraQuench’l
– Rating: 4.5 (363 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.10%
– Brewery: Heist Brewery
