GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in North Carolina using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in North Carolina

1 / 30BeerAdvocate

#30. Querido Y Perdido

– Rating: 4.26 (73 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Casita Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

2 / 30BeerAdvocate

#29. Griddle

– Rating: 4.24 (134 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

3 / 30BeerAdvocate

#28. The Amen Break

– Rating: 4.36 (23 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

4 / 30BeerAdvocate

#27. The Vapors

– Rating: 4.37 (22 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

5 / 30BeerAdvocate

#26. Up All Night Breakfast Porter – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.25 (105 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Triple C Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: North Carolina is the #4 state where delivery drivers are paid the least

6 / 30BeerAdvocate

#25. Stranger Clouds

– Rating: 4.36 (26 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.60%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

7 / 30BeerAdvocate

#24. The Miller’s Toll

– Rating: 4.28 (71 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Raleigh Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

8 / 30BeerAdvocate

#23. Seasoned Skillet

– Rating: 4.32 (40 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

9 / 30BeerAdvocate

#22. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged – Coffee Infused

– Rating: 4.33 (36 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.60%

– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

10 / 30BeerAdvocate

#21. Jade IPA

– Rating: 4.24 (1,109 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.40%

– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Best places to live in North Carolina

11 / 30BeerAdvocate

#20. Kitten Biscuit

– Rating: 4.32 (49 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Wilmington Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

12 / 30BeerAdvocate

#19. Neon God

– Rating: 4.34 (48 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

13 / 30BeerAdvocate

#18. Hop, Drop ‘n Roll

– Rating: 4.27 (2,084 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.20%

– Brewery: NoDa Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

14 / 30BeerAdvocate

#17. Collaboration Without Representation

– Rating: 4.32 (88 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.80%

– Brewery: Deep River Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

15 / 30BeerAdvocate

#16. Lindley Park

– Rating: 4.28 (1,083 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Carolina

16 / 30BeerAdvocate

#15. Olde Rabbit’s Foot

– Rating: 4.3 (490 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.13%

– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

17 / 30BeerAdvocate

#14. Dark Age

– Rating: 4.3 (571 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.90%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

18 / 30BeerAdvocate

#13. Drunken Vigils Breakfast Stout

– Rating: 4.39 (51 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Southern Pines Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

19 / 30BeerAdvocate

#12. Appalachian Walker

– Rating: 4.4 (64 ratings)

– Type: English Barleywine

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

20 / 30BeerAdvocate

#11. Golden Angel

– Rating: 4.36 (251 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from North Carolina

21 / 30BeerAdvocate

#10. Framboos Morte

– Rating: 4.39 (140 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.70%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

22 / 30BeerAdvocate

#9. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.36 (1,284 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.60%

– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

23 / 30BeerAdvocate

#8. The Event Horizon

– Rating: 4.36 (1,844 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.25%

– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

24 / 30BeerAdvocate

#7. Blurred Up

– Rating: 4.45 (53 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.40%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

25 / 30BeerAdvocate

#6. Maceo

– Rating: 4.4 (129 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 8.60%

– Brewery: Green Man Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

26 / 30BeerAdvocate

#5. Über Quench’l

– Rating: 4.45 (62 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

27 / 30BeerAdvocate

#4. Angel Of Darkness

– Rating: 4.4 (178 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

28 / 30BeerAdvocate

#3. Blurred Is The Word

– Rating: 4.42 (110 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

29 / 30BeerAdvocate

#2. Red Angel

– Rating: 4.45 (310 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

30 / 30BeerAdvocate

#1. CitraQuench’l

– Rating: 4.5 (363 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.10%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate