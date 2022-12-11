GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The craft beer revolution has taken a major bite out of macrobrew’s traditional dominance of the national palette, and India pale ale is perhaps the most popular category to find traction in its wake.

A wide range of flavor profiles and varieties—not to mention a generally higher alcohol content—make what constitutes an IPA a much more diverse profile than the average lager, which tend to run thinner, less hoppy, and in some cases wheatier.

A full breakdown of precisely what makes an IPA an IPA is as complex as the process of its creation. Some brands position themselves by the “type” of IPA they are—session, double IPA, dry hopped, double dry hopped, and so forth; others focus on the region or state in which they are created, which explains East and West Coast varietals as well as Belgian and British IPAs.

India pale ale actually takes its origins from the British Isles. During the British colonial era, the intense heat and humidity of then-colony India made the brewing of a sustainable beer impractical, particularly one that could withstand the months-long sea voyage from India to Britain, but that didn’t mean British sailors didn’t still need a drink. Thus—as hops are a preservative—a heavily hopped beer was devised, and now centuries later there exists a mass spectrum of hoppy, deeply profiled, occasionally fruity ales that have a loyal following.

In 2020, the overall IPA category accounted for 19% of all beer sales, according to Drizly, putting it ahead of all other beer types and second only to hard seltzer. Paige Guzman, chief marketing officer for California-based brewer Lagunitas, told Craft Brewing Business, “What started as a fixture of the craft brew category has now grown into its own subset on the shelf.” Pandemic-related shutdowns have only further fueled the success of the IPA market, and every state in the nation has both its favorites and its keystone brewers and producers.

Stacker compiled a list of the best IPAs from North Carolina using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 IPAs per brewery were included. So if you want to know if your favorite made the list, or you’re looking for a new local brew to add to your go-to IPA arsenal, this list has got you covered.

#30. Pithy

– Rating: 4.2 (48 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.40%

– Brewery: Brewery Bhavana

#29. Lightning Drops

– Rating: 4.21 (41 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Resident Culture Brewing Company

#28. Hop Cakes

– Rating: 4.16 (230 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.20%

– Brewery: NoDa Brewing Company

#27. Rationality Shall Run It’s Course

– Rating: 4.27 (22 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.

#26. Gang Of Blades

– Rating: 4.17 (240 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.30%

– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.

#25. Whatever You Feel Just Dance It

– Rating: 4.27 (25 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Resident Culture Brewing Company

#24. Sticky When Wet

– Rating: 4.25 (33 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.31%

– Brewery: NoDa Brewing Company

#23. Ba’al

– Rating: 4.29 (25 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.90%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

#22. Vicky Virago

– Rating: 4.29 (25 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Resident Culture Brewing Company

#21. Yard Breather

– Rating: 4.23 (53 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: The DreamChaser’s Brewery

#20. Grove

– Rating: 4.22 (77 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Brewery Bhavana

#19. Massacre Of The Innocents

– Rating: 4.22 (85 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.

#18. Imperial Hop Drop

– Rating: 4.25 (47 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.20%

– Brewery: NoDa Brewing Company

#17. Lemur Party

– Rating: 4.3 (28 ratings)

– Type: Milkshake IPA

– ABV: 8.30%

– Brewery: Wilmington Brewing Company

#16. God Complex

– Rating: 4.33 (25 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Resident Culture Brewing Company

#15. To Streak Blood Across My Brow

– Rating: 4.31 (30 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.

#14. Pernicious IPA

– Rating: 4.21 (1,384 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.30%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

#13. Throwing Shade

– Rating: 4.32 (29 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.90%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

#12. The Amen Break

– Rating: 4.36 (23 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

#11. The Vapors

– Rating: 4.37 (22 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

#10. Stranger Clouds

– Rating: 4.36 (26 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.60%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

#9. Jade IPA

– Rating: 4.24 (1,109 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.40%

– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

#8. Kitten Biscuit

– Rating: 4.32 (49 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Wilmington Brewing Company

#7. Neon God

– Rating: 4.34 (48 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: New Anthem Beer Project

#6. Hop, Drop ‘n Roll

– Rating: 4.27 (2,084 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.20%

– Brewery: NoDa Brewing Company

#5. Freak Of Nature

– Rating: 4.29 (1,565 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing

#4. Blurred Up

– Rating: 4.45 (53 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.40%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

#3. Über Quench’l

– Rating: 4.45 (62 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

#2. Blurred Is The Word

– Rating: 4.42 (110 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

#1. CitraQuench’l

– Rating: 4.5 (363 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.10%

– Brewery: Heist Brewery

