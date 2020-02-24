Highway patrol trooper taken to hospital, treated for injuries after crash during pursuit

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A highway patrol trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries after a crash during a pursuit on Friday night, according to the highway patrol.

Around 10:59 p.m., a trooper was running stationary radar on Insterstate 40 eastbound near Farmington Road in Davie County.

He clocked a speeder going 108 mph in 70 mph zone. The trooper then turned on his lights and siren and pursued the vehicle.

During the pursuit, another driver who was not involved reportedly thought he was moving out of the trooper’s way but instead merged in front of the trooper to avoid a crash.

The trooper swerved right and hit the guardrail instead of the vehicle that cut him off.

The crash was on I-40 between the 173 and the 174-mile marker.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and checked out on the same night.

His left hand, wrist, arm, and shoulder were badly bruised. He also has some minor cuts.

The patrol car was totaled.

Troopers did not find the original vehicle that caused the pursuit.