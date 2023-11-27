BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Heart of Brevard is inviting you to their city as the competition heats up in the 4th Annual Holiday Windows competition.

More than two dozen small businesses encourage you to vote for their window in the People’s Choice competition.

Ring in December with Light Up The Night on Friday, December 1. Brevard’s historic downtown comes to light with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and the lighting of the Courthouse Christmas Tree.

You can also buy your Christmas gifts at local shops, and enjoy live music, food trucks, and loads of activities for jingle bell rockers of all ages.

While enjoying the holiday activities, take a look at the dazzling window displays in downtown Brevard’s storefronts, as local businesses participate in the Holiday Windows Competition and Walking Tour.

On Saturday, The Annual Brevard Christmas Parade to the downtown streets at 11 a.m. Hear marching bands, admire floats, and welcome Santa Claus himself at his first official 2023 visit.

Fore more information, visit their website.