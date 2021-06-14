Holly Springs Police Department holds fundraiser to help retired officer in need of double lung transplant

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Holly Springs Police Department and the community came together Saturday to help raise money for a retired sergeant who is in need of a double lung transplant.

Sgt. Rick Leach served the Holly Springs community for over 25 years as a police officer, school resource officer and a sergeant over the SRO division.

He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and will need a double lung transplant to save his life.

On Saturday, the Holly Springs Police Department hosted a 5K to raise money for Leach’s double lung transplant.

“I’m one of 12, so I know what family means and I know how to reach out to people, and obviously it has paid off times ten,” said Leach. “I never thought it would be like this, I was just doing what I do, doing what I was born to do, just be friendly. Treat people like you like to be treated, and it just has come back.”

Leach is currently under the care of Duke Hospital and is attempting to get a spot on the transplant list.

Holly Springs police said about 500 runners took part in the event. Nearly $30,000 has been raised through donations and the fundraiser. If you would like to make a donation, click here.