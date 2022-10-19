RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember that famous movie about the spot on the Outer Banks from Nicholas Sparks’ movie? If you’ve got the cash, it can be yours.

It is one of North Carolina’s most recognizable properties.

The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, “Nights in Rodanthe” has been listed on the market for $1.8 million. Outside of the home, there is even a sign left behind from the movie set that reads “Inn at Rodanthe.”

Sparks, who has published numerous romance books that have been turned into movies, now resides in New Bern.

The movie is about a woman who arrives in the coastal town of Rodanthe, N.C. Her life is anything but perfect. She hopes to sort through her thoughts while tending to a friend’s inn for the weekend.

There is only one guest there that weekend, a man tormented by a crisis. As a storm approaches the coast, the two find comfort in each other and a life-changing romance.