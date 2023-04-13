CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Leaders are working to give formerly incarcerated women a new lease on life.

A ribbon-cutting celebration occurred Thursday afternoon in Charlotte at Beauty After the Bars‘ first SAFE home.

‘SAFE’ stands for sisterhood alliance for freedom and equality.

The home provides a place for up to ten women returning to the community; they will work on rebuilding their lives and hopefully break the cycle of returning to incarceration.

“We can’t expect our system of justice to succeed when our approach begins and ends with time behind bars,” said Tiawana Brown, founder of Beauty After the Bars.

Organizers say this type of reentry housing is desperately needed in Mecklenburg County.

“These women face immense challenges, and without a safe and supportive environment, they are at higher risk of returning to prison,” said Brown. “This SAFE home will provide the foundation these women need to rebuild their lives, break the cycle of recidivism, and create a more just and equitable society for all.”

Twenty-three women are already on the safe home waitlist.