Hometown Strong Effort to help rural NC with COVID-19, economic recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Hometown Strong, an effort created to forge partnerships between rural communities and state government, will expand its focus to help all 80 rural North Carolina counties respond to COVID-19 and strengthen local economies.

Governor Roy Cooper has named Mary Penny Kelley as the new Executive Director of Hometown Strong. She takes charge of the rural initiative at a time when communities most need a partner in state government to deliver reliable information and resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having grown up in rural North Carolina, I know well the great opportunities as well as the challenges there. The pandemic has put a spotlight on rural needs and we will listen to local leaders and work to get them the help they deserve,” said Governor Cooper.

Governor Cooper created Hometown Strong in early 2018 to build partnerships between state agencies and local leaders to champion rural communities.

The effort leverages state and local resources, identifies ongoing projects and community needs and implements focused plans to boost the economy, improve infrastructure and strengthen North Carolina’s hometowns.

Hometown Strong will help North Carolina’s rural areas respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, Hometown Strong will expand its county partnerships to serve all 80 rural counties. Working with the new NC Pandemic Recovery Office (NC PRO), the team will focus on key initiatives that help small towns and rural areas recover including improving access to health care, economic planning for commercial revitalization, and remote learning support for students and workers.

