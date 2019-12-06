Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Saturday

Live Now
(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Saturday will mark 78 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii where more than 2,000 service members and civilians died on December 7, 1941.

As a sign of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are welcome to fly the flag at half-staff for the same duration of time.

