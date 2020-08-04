Horry County Fire Rescue assisting with structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall

WASHINGTON (WNCT) FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of North Carolina to supplement state and tribal response efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Isaias from July 31 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Public Assistance, Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support.