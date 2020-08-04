Horry County Fire Rescue assisting with structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.
The house fires were reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Multiple HCFR units are assisting.
LATEST HEADLINES:
