Hours-long Fuquay-Varina standoff ends with ‘peaceful resolution’, police say

Fuquay-Varina police block a road after a person was barricaded in a home Saturday. Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A hostage negotiation team helped to bring an end to a situation involving a possibly armed person who was barricaded in a home in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident started before 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old Bramble Road, which is in a neighborhood off Old Honeycutt Road near Purfoy Road, police said.

Police said the person was threatening suicide.

At least one gunshot was fired by the person inside the home that damaged some property, according to a report received by police. The gunfire happened before police arrived, officers said.

Streets within the area were blocked off for several hours.

The situation was over at 7:25 p.m. when the suspect was taken into custody “with a peaceful resolution,” police said.

Officials added that an investigation will take place into the shot fired by the suspect resulting in damage to a house.

“Thank you to our community for the ongoing support and especially the Lakestone Village Neighborhood for their cooperation and patience while this situation was ongoing,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

Trained crisis intervention team officers were also involved in negotiations.