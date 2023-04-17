NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Surrounded by several community and religious leaders, North Carolina House representative Nasif Majeed introduced legislation to get tougher on hate crimes in the state.

“We don’t think that hate crimes should be a misdemeanor,” said Majeed, referring to the current penalty. “That’s just a slap on the wrist.”

Recently, Queen City News has covered incidents of hate crimes:

An attack on an Asian American outside of a local restaurant, a church cross being cut down, and a Charlotte woman having racial slurs spray painted on three former school buses she owns.

“When this first happened to me, I just felt like I was literally in a bubble screaming, and no one could hear me,” said Angel Pittman. “Because it was like I’m posting these things, but the most I can do for myself is post it.”,

Majeed is the sponsor of House Bill 596. He represents the 99th district covering the northeast corner of the county.

The proposed legislation includes adding people attacked for their sexual orientation or gender identity to the existing hate crime law.

Also, the penalty would go from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Pittman says, hopefully, that is also more of a deterrent.

“People are out here hating people and committing hate crimes against people and just knowing, ‘Okay, it’s fine because I’m not going to go to jail for literally destroying someone’s things and making their life hell just because of their color or just because they believe in something,'” Pittman said.