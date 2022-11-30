GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Children ages four to 13 are learning the building blocks of language through movement.

Kids Poetry Basketball teaches literacy through 26 different games. Activities are offered at recreation centers, after-school programs and summer camps around Guilford County. Founder and Executive Director Clement Mallory got the idea for the non-profit while watching an NBA game more than a decade ago.

“I said to myself, ‘What if instead of a number being shown, a letter is shown, and the first team to spell out their poetry word wins the game?'” Mallory said.

Mallory acknowledges learning words and vocabulary through exercise is a new way of teaching. He says it is another way for students to gain confidence.

“With building critical thinking skills, we build their self-esteem, we build their self-awareness,” he said.

Participants are preparing to show off their skills during Kids Poetry Basketball’s 10th annual Community Holiday Event. Everyone is invited to attend free activities on Dec. 10 at Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Support from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro keeps the program free for young learners. You can support the non–profit with donations online.