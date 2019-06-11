How North Carolina’s first responders handle flooding and detours

Much of North Carolina was hard by severe storms on Saturday. Some emergency responders now have to take detours to avoid flooded roads and reach patients. WNCN rode around with Eastern Wake EMS to see how they are faring.

“There’s still some standing water in this area,” Michael Crowley, a District Chief with Eastern Wake EMS said.

Crowley took us around.

“As far as getting to people we’re always concerned about that,” Crowley said.

The heavy rain led to flooding in so much of his coverage area. He called it challenging.

“A bunch of people I know was using the Waze app because that’s put in by people all the time as they drive. And that seemed to improve some areas. Most of the firemen around here have grown up here and they’re going to send you down Bob’s road through some path around some other thing to be able to find where you need to go,” Crowley said.

They also have a computer system right in their vehicle that gives them real-time information about road closures. It lets them know where other fire trucks and ambulances are.

“Have not heard of any delays I mean because we’re going to do an alternate route,” Crowley said.

We spotted crews in action. Several roads had been fixed or almost fixed.

NC 97 near Zebulon remains closed.