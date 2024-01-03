RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now computers vs. criminals in the war against porch piracy.

One of the country’s largest shippers of packages is now using Artificial Intelligence to try and figure out if your home is likely to be a target of criminals who want to steal your packages.

Last week, a concerned Durham resident witnessed a daylight package theft and caught it on camera.

It resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man who was charged with larceny of those packages from several Durham neighborhoods.

Although he was apprehended, many porch pirates are not.

A recent survey by Finder indicates one in four, or about 60 million, people say they’ve had a package stolen.

Stats compiled by Security.org indicate the cost of package thefts soared well past $8 billion last year.

To try and put the brakes on some of those thefts, United Parcel Service is turning to AI to help battle thieves. They call it “Delivery Defense.”

Tarek Saab of Texas Precious Metals told CBS News, “Delivery Defense helps us identify addresses that are likely targets for porch piracy.”

For a merchant like Saab, who ships precious metals like gold, and silver, the preventive nature of the system is very important.

AI uses data points including location, loss frequency, returns volume and delivery attempts. The technology then generates a score based on those factors and more.

The higher the score, the more likely the package will be successfully delivered.

“About two percent of the addresses will be considered low confidence,’’ said Mark Robinson of UPS Capital. “That represents about 30 percent of the losses are customers are having.”

For addresses with a low confidence score, the merchant will ask a customer to reroute the item to a UPS store or other pickup location.

In North Carolina, package theft is only a felony if the value of the item exceeds $1,000.

Meanwhile, some states like neighboring Tennessee and Georgia have made all package thefts a felony.