HPU Poll: N.C. voters uncertain About Taking COVID-19 Vaccine This Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCT) A High Point University Poll finds registered voters in North Carolina are uncertain about taking a COVID-19 vaccine if one were developed this year.

Respondents were split between those who say they did intend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if one were developed this year (37%), those who do not intend to receive such a vaccine (36%) and more than one-quarter (27%) who do not know or do not offer an answer.

“For the 49% of respondents who have not yet received a flu shot for the 2020-2021 season, it is not too late,” says Dr. Jordan Smith, assistant professor and co-curricular coordinator in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “Flu season typically peaks between December and February, so getting a flu shot now will help protect against the virus. This year, given the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community against influenza so that our healthcare services and facilities are able to handle the burden of an increasing COVID-19 case load.”

NC registered voters – COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness (October 2020)

Are you aware that a COVID-19 vaccine is in development?

Yes – 92%

No – 4%

(Don’t know/Refused) – 4%

(Registered voter sample from NC voter file and confirmed registered voter online panel, surveyed Oct. 9 – 28, 2020, n = 800 and credibility interval is +/- 4%)

NC registered voters – Concern about COVID-19 (October 2020)

Are you concerned about becoming sick with the COVID-19 virus, or are you not concerned about that?

Concerned – 62%

Not Concerned – 30%

(Don’t know/Refused) – 8%

(Registered voter sample from NC voter file and confirmed registered voter online panel, surveyed Oct. 9 – 28, 2020, n = 800 and credibility interval is +/- 4%)

NC registered voters – Flu Shot (October 2020)

Did you receive the seasonal influenza vaccine this year?

Yes – 50%

No – 49%

(Don’t know/Refused) – 1%

(Registered voter sample from NC voter file and confirmed registered voter online panel, surveyed Oct. 9 – 28, 2020, n = 800 and credibility interval is +/- 4%)

NC registered voters – Intent to Take COVID-19 Vaccine (October 2020)

Do you intend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if developed this year?

Yes – 37%

No – 36%

(Don’t know/Refused) – 27%

