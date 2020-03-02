HPU Poll: Sanders and Bloomberg lead in NC Democratic Presidential Primary

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCT) A new High Point University Poll finds that North Carolinians who are planning to vote or who have already voted in the 2020 Democratic primary for president prefer U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to other candidates.

Sanders leads Bloomberg 31% to 18% among self-identified, registered Democratic voters and unaffiliated voters who said they would participate in the Democratic primary.

Among those most likely to vote in the Democratic primary or those who have already voted, Sanders draws 28% support compared to Bloomberg’s 20%.

Among the self-identified registered voters who may vote in the Democratic primary, other active candidates receiving a significant amount of support include former Vice President Joe Biden (14%) and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (11%). Rounding out the active candidates who received some support from these self-identified registered voters, were Pete Buttigieg (8%), Tom Steyer (4%) and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (3%). Buttigieg and Steyer have since suspended their campaigns.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, former State Senator Cal Cunningham has the most support (42%) among self-identified registered voters who may vote in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senator. He is followed by State Senator Erica D. Smith (24%), Trevor Fuller (5%) and Steven Swenson (4%). About one-quarter of these self-identified registered voters (24%) do not yet express a preference in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

“Super Tuesday is upon us, and North Carolina is among a number of important states having their primaries,” says Dr. Martin Kifer, associate professor of political science and director of the HPU Poll. “As expected, we have an incumbent president with extremely high levels of support among those who will vote in the Republican primary and a very divided field on the Democratic side.”

North Carolinians gave Trump a job approval rating of 46%, with just less than half (47%) of North Carolina residents saying they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.