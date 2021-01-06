H&R Block customers find stimulus money deposited in wrong bank accounts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of people around the county woke Tuesday to find their stimulus money had been sent to the wrong bank account.

The error affects only those who used H&R Block to prepare their 2019 Tax returns.

Here’s how it affected one of CBS 17’s viewers who called Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia looking for answers.

Ray Purnell discovered his payment was sent to an unknown account when he tried to check on it.

“I went online last night to the IRS website to the Find My Payment and did their steps,” he said.

But, when he filled in the necessary information, he was shocked to find out the payments for him, his wife and kids were going to an strange account.

“It said your stimulus was being paid on Jan. 4, 2021 to the below bank account and when I looked at the last four digits I said ‘I don’t have that bank account and my wife doesn’t have that bank account,'” he said.

Purnell isn’t alone.

H&R Block’s Twitter account was blowing up with complaints.

The company offered a nebulous explanation via Twitter saying if you took a refund transfer and you don’t recognize the account number to check your 2019 tax return.

CBS 17 asked Purnell if he recalled what he checked for your tax refund on the H&R Block form.

“As far as I remember, all my tax refunds came to my bank account,” he said. “My tax returns and my first stimulus all went to my bank account.”

“I’m wondering, if those two (payments) went there, what was the change?” he said.

Sbraccia wanted to find out what prompted that change and asked H&R Block for an explanation. He also inquired when people like Purnell would be made whole.

The company responded by email saying the “IRS determines where the second stimulus payments would be sent” and acknowledged “in some cases, it went to a different account than last spring.”

It also told CBS 17, “If the IRS ‘Get My Payment’ website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help.”

However, If you try and call, you’re going to be on hold for quite some time. The company admits on its Twitter account that it’s experiencing higher than normal call volumes.

Purnell said when he tied to the fax the company, the fax was rejected.

So, if you’re trying to contact H&R Block, be patient and be prepared to wait.