Human remains found in Oxford burning vehicle Oct. 16, Granville County deputies seek assistance

North Carolina

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after human remains were found in Oxford on Oct. 16.

At approximately 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office was dispatched to Shock Overton Road where human remains were discovered in a burning vehicle, a press release said.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Granville County Fire Marshal, along with N.C. SBI is now assisting in the investigation that remains ongoing, the release confirms.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 919-693-3100.

