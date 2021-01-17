Hundreds attend ‘Right to Life’ march in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people showed up to the annual “Right to Life” march in downtown Raleigh Saturday

The anti-abortion demonstration started at the Bicentennial Plaza.

The crowd then walked to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Mansion, around to the State Capitol and back.

N.C. Right to Life says it’s hoping to pass several strict abortion laws this legislative session, including the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”

“By having the compelling interest that babies feel pain. It’s been passed in other states, it’s been upheld in other states, and we hope North Carolina is just another state that passes that law,” said Will Moore, N.C. Right to Life assistant director.

“Right to Life” marches have been happening since the 1970s. This is the 23rd consecutive year it’s been held in North Carolina.