Hundreds gather in Greensboro for Let Us Worship event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds gathered in Greensboro on Palm Sunday afternoon to bring revival and a message to the city during a Let Us Worship event.

Leaders with the group told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin that their ministry and voices will not be silenced during the pandemic.

People of all ages packed the Greensboro government plaza. Very few wore masks or practiced social distancing.

The crowds gathered as North Carolina continues to see a drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide as well as a bump in vaccinations.

Jay Koopman, a Let Us Worship organizer, tells FOX8 the movement began in California in 2020 when mass gathering restrictions were put in place, including a ban on singing and chanting in church.

Multiple churches turned to online services, but Koopman believes worshipping online is not the same as in-person.

He believes praise and worship are more needed in a pandemic than ever, and he’s taken his message of revival to nearly 70 cities.