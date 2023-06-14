RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Winston-Salem company that is in clinical trials with a treatment process for chronic kidney disease is planning to create and distribute those drugs in Guilford County.

An incentive package for Pro Kidney LLC was approved Tuesday by the Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce, providing the company with $6.355 million to bring hundreds of new jobs for a manufacturing facility it plans to open in Greensboro by 2028.

Pro Kidney, which has about 85 employees at its headquarters in Winston-Salem, has been developing cellular therapy for chronic kidney treatment, which is called REACT. That product has been in regulatory approval processes and clinic trials, and the company has said it expects to complete that process by 2027 and that 4 million to 5 million patients could be treated.

The company would invest $485 million by Dec. 31, 2027, the EIC was told, and would hire 330 between 2026 and 2028. The announced average minimum wage would be $75,636.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

“Innovative life science companies like ProKidney understand that North Carolina offers the key ingredients for business success,” NC Gov. Roy Cooper said in a release from his office. “Our leadership in this important industry sector is recognized around the world, thanks to the specialized workforce training and education systems that support North Carolina’s biotech companies.”

The company had been looking for a site since 2022 and had considered locations in Virginia and Texas, the EIC was told. Greensboro, Guilford County and Winston-Salem chipped in about $28.5 million in incentives as well.

The EIC said the company’s decision came down to Greensboro having a skilled available workforce, being a thriving metro area with demonstrated growth, the tax climate and “discretionary incentives,” the EIC was told.

“We considered many factors in determining where best to build future commercial manufacturing capacity for REACT,” Dr. Tim Bertram, CEO of ProKidney, said in the release. “Because of North Carolina’s depth and breadth of biotechnology talent, the advantage of locating the plant near our headquarters and pilot manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem, NC, and the state’s interest in continuing to grow its biotechnology industry, we determined that adding manufacturing capacity here in Greensboro would be in the best interest of ProKidney, its shareholders and its local stakeholders. We look forward to continue growing our business along with the state that we have called home since our founding.”

The Department of Commerce’s Walden evaluation says that by 2037, Pro Kidney would add $1.7 billion to the state’s gross domestic product and generate $50.2 million in new tax revenue.

The incentives would be among the largest local incentive packages approved in the area. By comparison, Toyota received more than $25 million worth of incentives from Randolph County, Guilford County and the city of Greensboro to build batteries for electric vehicles at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, and Boom Supersonic got up to $12.1 million in 2022 to open its production facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Triad Business Journal reported.

TBJ also reported the company is considering a large industrial site on Greenbourne Drive, near PTI.

Two members of the Piedmont Triad’s legislative delegation, whose districts would include the proposed facility, reacted positively to the news.

State Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point)

State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro)

“We’re excited to see a local North Carolina company decide to expand in our area,” Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) said in the state’s release. “ProKidney’s work to improve the health of people with kidney disease is inspiring, and this project will also bring new jobs and economic vitality to Greensboro, Guilford County, and the entire region.”

Said state Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point): “North Carolina is known as a biotech and life science leader, and Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad region are an important part of that story, Our community applauds ProKidney’s continued success.”