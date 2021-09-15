Hundreds of military personnel returning from Afghanistan fly in to RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of military personnel have been arriving at Raleigh-Durham International Airport from the Middle East. CBS 17 was there as an American Airlines flight from Frankfurt, Germany brought service members back to the United States via RDU.

American Airlines said the Department of Defense activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help fly Afghan refugees to the U.S.

“It was a meaningful assignment: Fly hundreds of American troops home from service in Afghanistan on the weekend the nation remembered the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11,” the airline said. “On Sept. 13, at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, one of the airline’s concluding flights served to welcome U.S. service members home from their tours of duty in the Middle East.”

CBS 17 was also there Tuesday as two United Airlines flights arrived, also from Frankfurt, carrying hundreds of military personnel who then loaded onto buses. The Boeing 777 used has around 250 seats, so it can help get a lot of people back to U.S. military installations. North Carolina is home to a number of them, including Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.