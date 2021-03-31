I-95 reopened after truck carrying radioactive uranium compound crashes near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 reopened near Fayetteville about five hours after a truck carrying a radioactive uranium compound crashed.

Traffic backup in the area

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Exit 58 (I-295) around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both sides of I-95 were closed until the northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the southbound side reopened around 4:30 p.m.

NCSHP said they don’t believe there was a threat from the material involved in the crash.

Troopers also said it doesn’t appear that there is a rupture or compromise of the containers involved.

No injuries were reported.