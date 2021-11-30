I-95 reopens after pedestrian hit in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said.
The incident was reported before 5:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 79, which is N.C. 50 at Benson, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Traffic was backed up about 2 miles in the area.
The two left lanes were closed, according to the NCDOT. There is no word about the condition of the victim.
The highway reopened by 7:30 p.m.
No other information was available.