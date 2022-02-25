DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people — including a Nash County sheriff’s deputy — are in the hospital Friday morning after a wrong-way driver slammed into an oncoming vehicle and then hit the deputy’s cruiser on Interstate 95, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-95 northbound around 5 a.m. near exit 141/N.C. Highway 43.

The sheriff’s office said that a driver was heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-95 when he or she crashed into an oncoming vehicle and then collided with a Nash County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The wrong-way driver, oncoming driver and the deputy were all injured and transported to Nash UNC Health Care with “what appear to initially be non-life threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

All northbound lanes are shut down following the crash and traffic is currently being diverted off of I-95 northbound at exit 141.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. Meanwhile, Rocky Mount police and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office are helping with traffic control in the area.

“Please keep our deputy and the two other vehicle operators in (your) thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

The sheriff’s office also said it’s not releasing the names of anyone involved at this time and further information will be provided later today.