‘I appreciate our little city of Mount Airy doing this’; murals of musicians welcome folks to Mayberry Days

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – Mayberry Days are underway, bringing thousands of fans of the Andy Griffith Show to downtown.

Many fans arriving in town are being greeted with a number of new murals that include honors to artists like jazz singer Melva Houston and most recently the Easter Brothers.

“I needed to do it,” said Grant Welch, a fan of the award-winning bluegrass gospel group who pushed for the mural. “I was real proud to do it.”

It took artist Tim White about two weeks to complete.

The mural was erected right across the street from where surviving member James Easter could watch it take shape from his music store, Mayberry Music Center.

“I got to sit over here and watch and one or two times I’d go over and holler at him,” said Easter who at 90 is the last of the three brothers who grew up in town. After a hard start, they started singing in 1953, wrote more than 400 songs and won several Dove Awards. “I appreciate our little city of Mount Airy doing this.”

You can find the mural in Loftis Plaza in downtown.