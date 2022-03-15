HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Hank Wall dedicated the last 30 years of his life to mentoring young boys in High Point.

His goal was to keep them out of trouble and lead them on the path to success.

He passed away on March 5 after suffering from complications brought on by COVID-19. Those who knew him best say the mark he left on this community will be felt for years to come.

When hank wall co-founded Brothers Organizing To Serve Others — or BOTSO in 1993 — his main goal was to help mentor young black males in Guilford County.

“The goal is as my daddy would say to keep these young men out of hell and out of jail,” said Hank’s son, Chiekah Wall.

His father was, in many ways, a father to the whole neighborhood.

“I always say I got a village full of brothers,” Chi said.

He was a teacher, protector, and mentor to young men in High Point and Greensboro. He took in and helped build up anyone who came to his doorstep.

“It was his mission and goal to spend as much time with these young men as he could,” Chi said.

Putting in that time paid off. Several BOTSO mentees went on to become doctors, lawyers, and members of law enforcement. One notable mentee was Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.

It didn’t matter to Hank what your profession was, as long as you were successful and happy.

“He loved seeing young men succeed in life,” Chi said. “It just did his heart good to know that you’re a successful citizen.”

Hank’s family will be holding a public celebration of life in his honor on April 10. Details will be forthcoming.