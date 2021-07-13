‘I just broke down’: Neighbors react after child hurt by shots fired into Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Seeing a 12-year-old girl rushed out of her home after being shot in her room was difficult for one neighbor to handle after a shooting happened on the 1800 block of Pleasant Street on Sunday.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene around 7 p.m.

The child’s father tells FOX8 he believes the shooting was intentional, but that the bullet was intended for a different family member. The father does not want to be identified.

“One, two, three,” the child’s father said as he pointed to the bullet-ridden walls inside his daughter’s room.

At least one of those bullets hit the girl’s leg, causing non life-threatening injuries. Her father said he had to take his shirt off and tie it around her wound like a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Her dad said days before, he had moved the placement of his daughter’s bed so her head would face a different direction. It’s something he believes may have saved her life.

“They were holding her as she was coming out the door. The emotions that I felt from that, it was just too much. I just broke down,” said neighbor, Michael Pevelko. “When the dad went in and was screaming, it was tough. Very surreal.”

Pevelko described it as a frightening moment he and his fiancé probably will never forget.

“We were on the ground for a good 30-45 seconds,” Pevelko said. “As soon as we heard the first shot, we knew exactly what it was. Sounded like a 357-round, so it was a big round.”

After the bullets stopped, he spotted a vehicle down the street that he believes the person responsible for the shooting could have been in.

“It was like a silver sedan, four-door,” Pevelko said.

He believes the bullet holes on the side of his house are a result of Sunday’s shooting. He’s glad the girl’s injuries aren’t serious.

“The violence here is really eye-opening. We are very highly considering moving back to Vermont,” Pevelko said.

A representative from the WSPD said police have been dispatched to this area six times in the past year for calls reporting guns being fired.

If you have any information that could be valuable to police, contact them.